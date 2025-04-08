Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Major Shareholder Arturo R. Moreno Buys 2,500,000 Shares

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Arturo R. Moreno acquired 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 54,932,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,284,557.98. This trade represents a 4.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Clear Channel Outdoor Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSE CCO traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $0.86. 5,234,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,077. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42. The stock has a market cap of $422.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.72. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $1.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Institutional Trading of Clear Channel Outdoor

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 823,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 853,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 206,696 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,594,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 99,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 32,683 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

