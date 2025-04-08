Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Price Target Cut to $83.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.98.

SHEL stock traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.62. The stock had a trading volume of 9,246,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243,718. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $180.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27. Shell has a 52-week low of $59.02 and a 52-week high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shell will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Shell

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Stolper Co lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 28,980 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Shell by 5.1% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,358 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 13.8% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,132 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

