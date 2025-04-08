Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BAM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $58.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,710,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,955. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $37.29 and a one year high of $62.61. The firm has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.57 and a 200 day moving average of $53.72.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 81.16% and a net margin of 54.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 487.2% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1,606.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.