Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LAZ. StockNews.com raised shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Lazard from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lazard from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lazard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Shares of Lazard stock traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $33.39. 1,662,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.54 and a 200 day moving average of $51.26. Lazard has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $61.14.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Lazard had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 8.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Lazard will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Richard Orszag sold 64,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $2,940,396.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,758,184.60. This trade represents a 27.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $1,383,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,041,943.36. This trade represents a 13.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,078 shares of company stock worth $9,120,541. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,962,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 31,967.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 936,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,886,000 after acquiring an additional 933,755 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,284,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,137,000 after acquiring an additional 638,169 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 335.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 734,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,836,000 after acquiring an additional 566,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,294,000 after purchasing an additional 483,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

