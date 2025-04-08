Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Stock Price

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CG. Citigroup lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.76.

NASDAQ:CG traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.42. 8,873,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,150. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average of $49.56. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $33.02 and a 1-year high of $57.50.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 24.02%. Research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,161,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,420,000 after buying an additional 180,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,778,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,609,000 after purchasing an additional 50,784 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 13,249,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,465 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,102,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,687,000 after buying an additional 467,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,351,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,684,000 after buying an additional 4,244,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

