Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 379264 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.
Sun Hung Kai Properties Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88.
Sun Hung Kai Properties Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.1222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th.
Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile
Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops, sells, and leases properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial offices, and hotels and serviced suites. The company also provides property management services; construction-related services, including landscaping, electrical and mechanical installation, production and installation of wooden doors, and construction plant and machinery leasing; and insurance products to individuals and businesses comprising householder’s comprehensive, fire, employees’ compensation, travel, personal accident, motor vehicles, contractors’ all risks, third party liability, and property all risks.
