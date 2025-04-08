Evoke (LON:EVOK) Shares Up 17.2% – What’s Next?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 17.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 45.90 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 44.30 ($0.56). Approximately 3,500,189 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,588,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.80 ($0.48).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.78) price target on shares of Evoke in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Get Evoke alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Evoke

Evoke Trading Up 17.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 65.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 62.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £197.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 517.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($122,199.59). Also, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen acquired 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($12,984.22). Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.