B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) to Issue $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Stock Performance
Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 48,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,010. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Company Profile
