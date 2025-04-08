B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) to Issue $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Stock Performance

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 48,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,010. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60.

Get B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 alerts:

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.