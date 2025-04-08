Wells Fargo & Company Cuts CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target to $438.00

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $480.00 to $438.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.68% from the company’s current price.

CACI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of CACI International in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $610.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair lowered shares of CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price target (up from $475.00) on shares of CACI International in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CACI International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $514.08.

Shares of CACI International stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $385.29. 711,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. CACI International has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $588.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.84. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.67. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.90%. Equities analysts expect that CACI International will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.62, for a total value of $112,358.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,780.30. This represents a 11.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in CACI International by 91,931.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 112,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,197,000 after purchasing an additional 112,156 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 256.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 74,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,187,000 after buying an additional 53,724 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 157,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,477,000 after buying an additional 40,867 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CACI International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,386,000 after buying an additional 22,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at $8,585,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

