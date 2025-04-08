Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for RTX (NYSE:RTX) Stock Price

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $156.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s current price.

RTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Baird R W raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

RTX stock traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,105,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,562,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.41. RTX has a 52-week low of $99.07 and a 52-week high of $136.17.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RTX will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 19,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total value of $2,464,239.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,880.44. This represents a 39.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,008.40. This represents a 35.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of RTX by 2,944.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

