Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 629,737 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 500% from the previous session’s volume of 105,001 shares.The stock last traded at $53.89 and had previously closed at $55.26.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.1443 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. SageOak Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,989,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 255.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 25,798 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.