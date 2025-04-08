Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 629,737 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 500% from the previous session’s volume of 105,001 shares.The stock last traded at $53.89 and had previously closed at $55.26.
Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.11.
Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.1443 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF
Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.
