Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.77 and last traded at $17.98, with a volume of 1942101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.19.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.29. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 36.30%. Analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 295.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 1,072.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 656.8% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

