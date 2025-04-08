Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.53 and last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 441420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

Henderson Land Development Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98.

Henderson Land Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Hotel Room Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Land Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Land Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.