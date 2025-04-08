Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.18 and last traded at $28.39, with a volume of 1620016 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZWS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.82.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Research analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,912,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $299,460,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,002,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,094,718.40. This trade represents a 37.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Pauli sold 8,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $297,593.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,272.70. This trade represents a 12.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

See Also

