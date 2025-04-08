DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.54 and last traded at $12.59, with a volume of 1974111 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 4.4 %

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average is $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 15,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $249,994.42. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,341.21. This trade represents a 22.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DENTSPLY SIRONA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $383,078,000 after acquiring an additional 65,478 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,500,409 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $275,218,000 after purchasing an additional 348,532 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,545,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708,097 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,549,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,539,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,018,000 after purchasing an additional 314,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Featured Articles

