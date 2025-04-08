Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $104.93 and last traded at $106.39, with a volume of 903865 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.93.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITGR. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Integer from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Integer from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Integer from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Integer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.56.

The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.62.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $449.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.28 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Integer by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Integer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Integer by 0.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in Integer by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

