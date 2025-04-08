UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock Price

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at UBS Group from $557.00 to $422.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SAIA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Saia from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Saia from $565.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Saia from $566.00 to $558.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Saia from $535.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.67.

Shares of SAIA stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $323.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,361. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $460.97. Saia has a 52 week low of $287.50 and a 52 week high of $624.55. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.69 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Saia will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total value of $3,671,619.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,599,114.30. This trade represents a 29.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.74, for a total value of $394,498.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,482.46. This represents a 8.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,493 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,181. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Saia by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,522,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,149,779,000 after purchasing an additional 25,090 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $883,941,000 after buying an additional 794,197 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Saia by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,255,000 after buying an additional 24,351 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Saia by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,292,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 374,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,598,000 after acquiring an additional 49,442 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

