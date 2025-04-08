GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%.

GE Vernova Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:GEV traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $286.81. 5,695,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,474,076. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $333.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.26. The firm has a market cap of $78.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59. GE Vernova has a fifty-two week low of $125.86 and a fifty-two week high of $447.50.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that GE Vernova will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on GE Vernova from $385.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.20.

GE Vernova announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GE Vernova stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

