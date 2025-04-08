Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$85.98 and last traded at C$86.59, with a volume of 314263 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$88.32.

A number of analysts have issued reports on QSR shares. Argus upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$93.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$94.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 494.65. The firm has a market cap of C$19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 62.98%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Senior Officer Iv Curtis Thomas Benjamin sold 23,350 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.06, for a total value of C$2,149,680.39. Also, Senior Officer Duncan Stanley Allpress Fulton sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.73, for a total value of C$2,577,575.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,524,563. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International is one of the largest restaurant companies in the world, with more than $35 billion in 2021 systemwide sales across a footprint that spans more than 28,000 restaurants and 100 countries. The firm generates revenue primarily from retail sales at its company-owned restaurants, royalty fees and lease income from franchised stores, and from its Tim Horton’s supply chain operations.

