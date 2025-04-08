PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Trading Down 15.2% – Should You Sell?

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Free Report) dropped 15.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 117.20 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 117.20 ($1.49). Approximately 42,764,352 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,645% from the average daily volume of 1,557,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138.20 ($1.76).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.79) price objective on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Monday, December 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.82, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 139.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 149.53. The firm has a market cap of £352.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.02.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

