Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) Stock Price Up 3.1% – Here’s What Happened

Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) shot up 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.21 and last traded at $1.16. 117,551 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 150,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Lotus Technology Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $792.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.41.

Get Lotus Technology alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lotus Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lotus Technology during the third quarter worth about $402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lotus Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lotus Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lotus Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lotus Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotus Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.