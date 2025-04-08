Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Stock Price Down 8.9% – Should You Sell?

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET)’s stock price traded down 8.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.61 and last traded at $5.53. 1,378,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 1,120,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VET. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Desjardins cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $837.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average of $9.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0903 per share. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently -163.64%.

Institutional Trading of Vermilion Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LM Asset IM Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $18,806,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $10,866,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,293,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,608,000 after acquiring an additional 921,230 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 72.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,040,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after acquiring an additional 438,200 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 918,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 303,370 shares during the period. 31.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.