Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Trading 4.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) was up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.73 and last traded at $8.32. Approximately 1,073,595 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 939,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.09.

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.52.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSPD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 37,065.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,181,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170,557 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $24,334,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 266.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,356,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,660,000 after purchasing an additional 986,100 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,707,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,031,000 after purchasing an additional 829,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 304.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 397,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after buying an additional 299,482 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

