Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$26.21 and last traded at C$26.48, with a volume of 6638 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.53.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$288.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$29.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.96.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

About Richards Packaging Income Fund

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

