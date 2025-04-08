Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Stock Price

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GXO. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Loop Capital downgraded GXO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.93.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GXO

GXO Logistics Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of GXO Logistics stock traded down $2.54 on Tuesday, hitting $31.58. 2,912,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,890. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86. GXO Logistics has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $63.33.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 11.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,332,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,977,000 after purchasing an additional 212,254 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,228,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,924,000 after buying an additional 153,522 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,631,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,083,000 after purchasing an additional 66,232 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,798,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,718,000 after acquiring an additional 50,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 28,112.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,621,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,223 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.