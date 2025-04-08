Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Stock Price

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $72.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.13% from the stock’s previous close.

TPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on TPG from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of TPG from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of TPG from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on TPG from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPG has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.92.

TPG Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TPG traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.68. 2,593,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.18, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.58. TPG has a 52-week low of $37.52 and a 52-week high of $72.98.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. TPG had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 24.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TPG will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TPG

In other TPG news, General Counsel Bradford Berenson sold 2,509 shares of TPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $125,550.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 290,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,553,683.64. This trade represents a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $104,937.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,841 shares in the company, valued at $980,716.31. This represents a 9.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of TPG by 12,263.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TPG in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TPG by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TPG in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

