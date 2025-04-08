Timken (NYSE:TKR) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TKR. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Timken from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Timken from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.45.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of TKR traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.25. 1,024,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,130. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. Timken has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $94.71.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Timken had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Equities analysts predict that Timken will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $407,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,091.50. This represents a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the third quarter worth approximately $560,000. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Timken by 1,075.2% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 39,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 35,932 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Timken by 221.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after buying an additional 59,716 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 60,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,697 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $14,460,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Featured Articles

