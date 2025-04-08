BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

BioForce Nanosciences Stock Down 1.8 %

OTCMKTS BFNH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.56. 3,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 million, a PE ratio of -55.80 and a beta of -0.89. BioForce Nanosciences has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81.

Get BioForce Nanosciences alerts:

BioForce Nanosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private label products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, mass merchandisers, and online at www.bioforceeclipse.com, as well as through social media and telemarketing channels.

Receive News & Ratings for BioForce Nanosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioForce Nanosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.