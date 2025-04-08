Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $103.50 and last traded at $104.19, with a volume of 840417 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Generac from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $193.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.60.

Generac Trading Down 7.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $725,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,825 shares in the company, valued at $82,129,498.75. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Generac in the third quarter valued at $450,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth about $354,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 7.2% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 38,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 44.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 13,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

