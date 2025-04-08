Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Down 9.3% – What’s Next?

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.33 and last traded at $5.34. 9,386,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 15,273,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IREN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Iris Energy from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Iris Energy Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13. Iris Energy had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Iris Energy Limited will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iris Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in Iris Energy by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Iris Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Iris Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Company Profile

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

