Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,832,539 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 230% from the previous session’s volume of 857,754 shares.The stock last traded at $68.36 and had previously closed at $69.00.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.44.
Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.7938 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.
About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF
Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.
