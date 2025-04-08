Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,832,539 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 230% from the previous session’s volume of 857,754 shares.The stock last traded at $68.36 and had previously closed at $69.00.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.44.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.7938 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDV. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

