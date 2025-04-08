Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.30 and last traded at $58.45, with a volume of 3303816 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOLX. BNP Paribas raised shares of Hologic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.62.

Hologic Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.37.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 19.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hologic

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in shares of Hologic by 9.9% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 33,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

