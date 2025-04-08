Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Lowered to $320.00 at Citigroup

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $430.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.71% from the stock’s previous close.

CAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $515.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $452.00 to $414.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Caterpillar from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $350.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.20.

NYSE:CAT traded down $8.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $271.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,984,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,294. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $418.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $344.52 and a 200 day moving average of $370.76. The company has a market cap of $129.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $365.57 per share, for a total transaction of $36,557.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,085.21. This represents a 3.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total transaction of $860,147.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,742.50. This represents a 27.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

