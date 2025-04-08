Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Loop Capital

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Loop Capital from $77.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 75.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ASO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

Shares of ASO traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,805,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,476. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.20. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $64.62.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.7% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

