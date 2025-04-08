Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.06, Zacks reports.

Pharvaris Trading Down 10.4 %

NASDAQ PHVS traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,691. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.65. Pharvaris has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $618.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of -2.84.

Get Pharvaris alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price target on Pharvaris from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Pharvaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.