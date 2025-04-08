Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $151.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Builders FirstSource traded as low as $112.13 and last traded at $113.66, with a volume of 2500213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.91.
BLDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.89.
The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.76.
Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.
