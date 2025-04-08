Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $151.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Builders FirstSource traded as low as $112.13 and last traded at $113.66, with a volume of 2500213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.91.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.89.

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 52.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 33.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 151,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,282,000 after purchasing an additional 38,254 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 39.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.76.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

