Insider Selling: Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR) Insider Sells 738,632 Shares of Stock

Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR – Get Free Report) insider Blake Janover sold 738,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $4,003,385.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Janover Trading Down 12.9 %

JNVR traded down $4.88 on Tuesday, hitting $32.82. 1,867,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,751. The company has a market cap of $46.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.03. Janover Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $48.47.

Get Janover alerts:

About Janover

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Janover Inc engages in the provision of commercial property financing solutions. It operates an online platform that connects commercial mortgage borrowers, including owners, operators, and developers of commercial real estate and small business borrowers, looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial properties, including apartment buildings with commercial property lenders, such as banks, credit unions, REITs, debt funds, multifamily lenders, and others looking to deploy capital into commercial mortgages.

Receive News & Ratings for Janover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.