Insider Selling: Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR) Insider Sells 738,632 Shares of Stock

Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR – Get Free Report) insider Blake Janover sold 738,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $4,003,385.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Janover Trading Down 12.9 %
JNVR traded down $4.88 on Tuesday, hitting $32.82. 1,867,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,751. The company has a market cap of $46.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.03. Janover Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $48.47.
About Janover
