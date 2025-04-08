nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) VP Jeanette Sellers Sells 2,501 Shares

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) VP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $53,796.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,819.49. This trade represents a 11.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeanette Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get nCino alerts:

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Jeanette Sellers sold 1,002 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $20,901.72.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Jeanette Sellers sold 468 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $15,256.80.

nCino Price Performance

NCNO stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,754,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,648. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.97. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $141.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.81 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

nCino declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in nCino by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,830,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,697,000 after acquiring an additional 948,282 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,177,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,802 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,691,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,893 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of nCino by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,241,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP raised its holdings in nCino by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 2,917,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,976,000 after buying an additional 156,238 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NCNO. UBS Group set a $40.00 price target on nCino in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on nCino from $44.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on nCino

nCino Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.