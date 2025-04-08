Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.535 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th.

Enterprise Products Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Enterprise Products Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 69.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.2%.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.91. 10,228,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,318,499. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

