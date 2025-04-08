Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1333 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th.

Stellus Capital Investment has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.6% annually over the last three years. Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 112.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 110.3%.

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SCM traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.72. 292,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,448. The firm has a market cap of $322.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.10. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 45.39% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $25.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Stellus Capital Investment from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

