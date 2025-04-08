Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0526 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 44.8% per year over the last three years.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,947. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.51. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

