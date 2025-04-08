Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Stock Price

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Barclays from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Landsea Homes in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Shares of LSEA stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.69. The stock had a trading volume of 196,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46. Landsea Homes has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $14.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 823.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,058,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,989,000 after acquiring an additional 363,900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,643,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,954,000 after purchasing an additional 558,834 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

