MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading 1.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.92 and last traded at $11.47. Approximately 12,615,238 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 45,321,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MARA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on MARA in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on MARA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on MARA from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Get MARA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MARA

MARA Trading Down 9.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.90.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.56. MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.11 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MARA news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $458,783.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,910,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,232,861.24. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $255,677.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,773,788 shares in the company, valued at $27,156,694.28. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,710 shares of company stock worth $1,226,825. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MARA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MARA by 97.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,232 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in MARA during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in MARA by 9.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 134,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 11,360 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in MARA by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 39,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MARA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

MARA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.