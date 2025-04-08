Li Auto Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 22,577 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 41% compared to the average daily volume of 16,038 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LI shares. HSBC set a $38.50 price objective on Li Auto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Li Auto to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Macquarie downgraded Li Auto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded Li Auto to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.73.

Shares of NASDAQ LI traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,324,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,452,275. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,181,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,313,000 after acquiring an additional 530,390 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 602,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after purchasing an additional 177,414 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at $6,637,000. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

