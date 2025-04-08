PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Trading Down 15.2% – Here’s Why

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 15.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 117.20 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 117.20 ($1.49). Approximately 42,764,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,645% from the average daily volume of 1,557,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138.20 ($1.76).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.79) target price on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PureTech Health

PureTech Health Stock Performance

PureTech Health Company Profile

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 139.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 149.53. The stock has a market cap of £352.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.82, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.68.

(Get Free Report)

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.