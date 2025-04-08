PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Trading Down 15.2% – Here’s Why

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 15.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 117.20 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 117.20 ($1.49). Approximately 42,764,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,645% from the average daily volume of 1,557,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138.20 ($1.76).
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.79) target price on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Monday, December 16th.
PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.
