Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 228,230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session’s volume of 108,391 shares.The stock last traded at $52.10 and had previously closed at $51.14.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCOM. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.