KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock Price Down 7.2% – Here’s What Happened

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.90 and last traded at $10.68. Approximately 356,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 393,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on KALV shares. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America began coverage on KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KalVista Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

The firm has a market capitalization of $510.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.27.

In other news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 43,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.76 per share, with a total value of $382,873.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,986,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,681,564.80. This represents a 0.88 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 5,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $50,121.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,738,356.10. This trade represents a 1.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 236,055 shares of company stock worth $2,162,146 and have sold 17,292 shares worth $184,625. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALV. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 567.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 666.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Worley Group purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $86,000.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

