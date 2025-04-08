Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Shares Up 7.8% – What’s Next?

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.39 and last traded at $15.41. 84,922 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 376,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Heritage Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Heritage Insurance Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.07. The company has a market capitalization of $632.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.83. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $210.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.87 million. On average, analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Insurance declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Paul L. Whiting bought 10,000 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.35 per share, for a total transaction of $133,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 79,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,339.60. This represents a 14.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie J. Garateix purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $63,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,228,218.16. This trade represents a 0.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 21,000 shares of company stock worth $280,450 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRTG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 412.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 15,468 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $1,123,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 27.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 79,802 shares during the period. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

