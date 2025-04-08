St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.87 and last traded at $43.23, with a volume of 48885 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.30.

St. Joe Stock Down 5.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.28.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. St. Joe’s payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

In other news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 95,700 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $4,508,427.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,162,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,526,505.64. The trade was a 0.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,113,022. 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On St. Joe

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,197,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,449,000 after purchasing an additional 252,906 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the fourth quarter valued at $9,415,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in St. Joe by 2,785.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 202,642 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in St. Joe by 373.3% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 149,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 118,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,981,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

