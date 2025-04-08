Ingenta (LON:ING) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 51.10 ($0.65), with a volume of 16851 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.75 ($0.65).
Ingenta Stock Up 0.7 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 62.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 73.79. The company has a market cap of £7.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.16.
About Ingenta
Ingenta provides mission critical software designed to solve the unique problems faced by information and content providers. We tailor our suite of industry-specific technology products to create robust solutions to digitally distribute content and to manage our customers IP and content requirements.
